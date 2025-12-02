  • Services

Inverin students win national sustainability competition

Inverin students win national sustainability competition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A group of 2nd year students from Inverin are celebrating after winning the World of Work Sustainability Project competition

The 16-strong group from Coláiste Cholmchille won the Youth Engagement in Sustainability YES campaign with their project titled “Helping Pollinators in the Environment”.

As part of the project, students collected deposits from returned bottles to plant pollinator-friendly gardens in the local area.

Student and group-member Max Mac Donnacha says that they are proud of the project’s impact in the community

