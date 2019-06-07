Intriguing premieres at Galway Film Fleadh

The international premiere of Never Grow Old will be the closing movie of this year’s Galway Film Fleadh, which runs from July 9-14.

Starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack and shot in Connemara, this fast-paced old-fashioned action movie is set in the California emigrant trail during the 1849 Gold Rush, where anything could happen and loyalty was not guaranteed. Its director Ivan Kavanagh returns to the Fleadh for the screening – his first visit since his 2014 film The Canal.

A Bread Factory, Part One and A Bread Factory, Part Two, is a matched pair of films – which can be seen individually, but are designed to be watched as a double bill.

Directed by Patrick Wang, these indie movies track life- partners Dorothea and Greta who, 40 years previously, had taken over an abandoned bread factory in the sleepy town of Checkford and transformed it into a vibrant arts space. The factory quickly became the heart of their local community, showcasing theatre, dance, music and film. However, their existence is threatened by a suspicious big business celebrity couple with questionable motives, who arrive in town and construct an enormous competitive arts venue, sucking up funding and audiences overnight.

This double bill stars Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Spiderman: Homecoming, Judging Amy) and James Marsters (Buffy, the Vampire Slayer). Its director Patrick Wang will make a welcome return to the Fleadh following the success of his previous features, In the Family and The Grief of Others.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.