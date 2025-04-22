  • Services

INTO calls for urgent workload reform for teachers at Galway conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is calling for urgent workload reform for teachers at its conference in Galway.

Its survey has revealed that nine out of ten primary teachers struggle with excessive workload, while many cite a ‘bureaucratic burden of paperwork’

Education Minister Helen McEntee and hundreds of teachers are attending the event which began yesterday at the Galmont Hotel, and runs until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, both the Teachers Union of Ireland and the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland begin their annual conferences today.

The Union’s General Secretary Michael Gillespie says students are missing out on opportunities as a result of underfunding

