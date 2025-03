This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An International Women’s Day ‘Empower Her’ exhibition is now on display at the University of Galway.

Curated by Dr Linda Hanlon and Maria McGrane, it features 61 portraits of trailblazing Irish women, including four UG graduates.

The exhibition aims to highlight the personal and professional achievements of these women.

It will also feature on RTÉ’s Nationwide programme tonight from 7PM.