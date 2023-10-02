International Ocean Observing conference opens in Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major international conference on ocean observation is being held in Galway over the next three days (3/10)

The 10th EuroGOOS International Conference will open at the Galway Bay Hotel tomorrow, and run until Thursday





The conference will see experts gather to discuss the development of oceanographic services for society.

Glenn Nolan from the Marine Institute says it’s a privilege for Galway to host the event: