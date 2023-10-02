International Ocean Observing conference opens in Galway tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major international conference on ocean observation is being held in Galway over the next three days (3/10)
The 10th EuroGOOS International Conference will open at the Galway Bay Hotel tomorrow, and run until Thursday
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The conference will see experts gather to discuss the development of oceanographic services for society.
Glenn Nolan from the Marine Institute says it’s a privilege for Galway to host the event:
More like this:
Galway City council urged to make speed bumps policy for housing estates
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for speed bumps to be introduced in various locati...
Hewlett Packard announcing its most significant strategic investment ever in its Galway campus
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hewlett Packard is today announcing what it has called ‘its ...
Galway’s IFA election hustings begin tonight in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA elections are hotting up, and two hustings are planned for...
Support for parents struggling to cope with death of a child
“I thought I was going insane” is how Sharon Vard describes her experience after the death of her...
Saolta stays tight-lipped on University Hospital Galway baby injuries
Saolta University Healthcare Group has declined to give a commitment to publish an internal revie...
Breakfast Club tackles cost of living crisis for schoolkids
A new breakfast club has been set up in Galway to help children achieve their best at school with...
100 new jobs for medical facility in Spiddal
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 100 new jobs are being announced for a new manufacturing facility ...
University of Galway gets €2m for breast cancer research
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway is to receive two million euro in funding...
Galway RNLI volunteer crew members presented with long service awards
Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew were recognised for their dedication and commitment of time...