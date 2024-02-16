International legal experts descend on Galway today for major conference

Legal experts from around the world are descending on Galway today to attend a major conference.

A two-day event exploring options for terrorism and organised crime trials kicks off this morning at the University of Galway





It’s being hosted by University of Galway’s School of Law in association with Birmingham Law School today and tomorrow.

It will include talks from judges, criminal barristers, and professors, along with University of Galway graduate Brendan Grehan, who acted as defense counsel for Gerry Hutch

