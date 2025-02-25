International kayaking festival to take place in Tuam, Spiddal and the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds of kayakers are due in Galway over the next few days for a three day international festival.

Galway Fest is now in it’s 13th year and the whitewater kayaking competition will take place on three of Galway’s rivers.

It kicks off on Friday on the Clare river in Tuam with the competitions continuing on Saturday at the Boluisce river in Spiddal while on Sunday the festival will finish in the city on the River Corrib.

Festival Organiser, Barry Loughnane says the tickets sold out in 12 seconds this year