International expert outlines to Athenry gathering blueprint for making EU agriculture more attractive

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A leading rural sociologist has outlined a blueprint for making EU agriculture more attractive to a gathering in Athenry.

Professor Frank Vanclay of the University of Groningen presented principles relevant to implementing the European Commission’s ambitious vision for EU Agriculture at Teagasc’s Mellows Campus.

His comments came just three weeks after the Commission launched its Vision for “Shaping together an attractive farming and agri-food sector for future generation”.

Professor Vanclay outlined evidence-based social principles that could transform how agricultural policy and extension services operate across Europe.

