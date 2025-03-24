Interior upgrade of Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre to get underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An extensive upgrade of the interior of Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre is to get underway

It’s being funded by the fifty thousand euro recently allocated by the Community Centres Investment Fund

It will allow for renovation of the seats and the installation of a new stage curtain

There’s been major upgrading of the facility since the community took over the running of it 13 years ago

Fine Gael Ballinasloe Councillor Alan Harney says there’s a lot done but more to do