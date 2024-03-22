Interim settlement of 1.7 million euro over diagnosis delay following birth at Portiuncula Hospital
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The High Court has approved an interim settlement of €1.7 million in the case of a four-year-old girl who suffered brain damage after a delay in diagnosing sepsis immediately after her birth at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe
The hospital apologised for the distress caused to Rehmah Shafiq and her mother Amna and expressed its regret over some aspects of the standard of care they received in July 2019.
The court was told it was two days after her birth before Rehmah Shafiq was given antibiotics, despite her mother showing signs of infection during labour.
According to Breaking News.ie, Rehmah developed early onset post natal sepsis and meningitis and suffered a brain injury.
While meeting many of her developmental milestones, the High Court heard Rehmah has hyperactivity and is prone to falls and a lack of awareness about safety.
She may face neurological issues in the future but these cannot be fully diagnosed yet
The case was settled for an interim period of five years when it will return to court for a further assessment of her condition and needs.
The court was told Rehmah’s mother Amna, formerly of Racecourse Road Roscommon and now living in Athlone, had to give up her job as a developmental scientist in the pharmaceutical industry to care for her daughter full time.
