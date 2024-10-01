Interfaith Memorial Service in Ballybrit for deceased patients of Galway University Hospitals
Galway University Hospitals End of Life Care Committee will hold its Interfaith Memorial Service for all deceased patients at 7 this evening.
The service in The Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit, aims to provide a space to support families in their grief in a respectful and empathetic way.
It allows hospital staff to remember deceased patients and renew acquaintance with their families.
This is the 14th annual service and the theme this year in the readings, reflections and music and song is ‘Memories’.
