Integrated Care Hub enhances cardiac care for patients across East Galway

Cardiology patients across East Galway are experiencing faster, more accessible, and personalised care thanks to a new Integrated Care Hub Enhances which provides a community-based Consultant-led and Clinical Nurse Specialist service.

Led by Consultant Cardiologist Dr Nuria Farre, the East Galway Roscommon Integrated Care Hub has seen over 1,000 patients since its introduction in April 2023, delivering timely cardiac care closer to patients in their own communities.

Operating across Ballinasloe, Tuam, Loughrea and Mountbellew as well as Castlerea and Monksland, the service supports patients aged over 16 with atrial fibrillation, hypertension, high cardiovascular risk, complex dyslipidaemia, heart failure, or a family history of premature ischemic heart disease.

Patients benefit from a Consultant and Clinical Nurse Specialist-led model that provides rapid access to expert advice, medication management, education on symptoms, self-care guidance, and comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation programmes.

One patient with a positive experience of the Hub is Monivea woman Bernadette Whelan, who expressed her gratitude to Dr Farre ‘and her wonderful team’ for the exceptional care they provide.

“After experiencing a cardiac event last year and receiving excellent treatment at University Hospital Galway, I was referred to Dr Farre and her team to continue my recovery,” she explained.

“From the very first meeting, I was treated with warmth, compassion, and professionalism.

“They supported me every step of the way, even while I was on holiday, and made me feel truly cared for, not just like another patient. I’m deeply thankful for their kindness and dedication,” she added.

The Hub’s multidisciplinary team includes a Consultant Cardiologist, Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Heart Failure, three Cardiology Clinical Nurse Specialists, a Cardiac Rehab Coordinator, a Senior Physiotherapist, a Cardiology Staff Nurse, and administrative support.

Together, they deliver timely specialist care, patient education, and cardiac rehabilitation across the region.

Initially prioritising patients from Portiuncula University Hospital waiting lists, the Hub helped to significantly reduce delays in access to specialist care. Following the introduction of GP referrals, patients who would otherwise have been referred to hospital are now being seen directly in the community. This has eased hospital pressures, ensured faster access to cardiac care, and improved patient outcomes.

Consultant Cardiologist Dr Farre said that the Integrated Hub allows them to bring specialist cardiology care closer to the community, supporting both patients and GPs.

“Our Clinical Nurse Specialist team empowers patients to manage their conditions confidently while ensuring they receive timely expert guidance,” she said.

“This is a major shift in the way healthcare services are delivered and a core component of Sláintecare; Ireland’s strategy for reforming the health and social care system,” she added.

Pictured: Bernadette Whelan (right) from Monivea with Consultant Cardiologist Dr Nuria Farre at the East Galway Roscommon Integrated Care Hub.