Insurance costs the main concern of Irish motorists

A survey of 5,500 Irish motorists has revealed that the cost of insurance is the top concern for them, with 68% of respondents listing it as their main issue.

The research, carried out by mobility solutions specialist, Easytrip – Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider – found that the cost of fuel was the second biggest concern (56%); followed in third by the condition of the roads (39%).

Additional concerns included other road users (32%); the cost of motor tax (28%); the cost of a car service (26%) and the policing of traffic and traffic incidents (19%).

While the cost of insurance remains a top concern for motorist, the research revealed that one in 10 drivers were unaware of the features of their insurance policy with many of the benefits or lack of benefits unknown to the respondents.

Nationwide, the standard of driving can vary depending on congestion levels and road conditions, but how do we rate ourselves as drivers? Respondents to the Easytrip research disclosed the standard as “average”, with one in five stating that it was “somewhat good” or “not good” at all.

