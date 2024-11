The installation of long-awaited new bus shelters in Moycullen will get underway next week.

The shelters will be located at the existing stop beside the bookshop and across the road beside the Garda station.

Local Councillor Noel Thomas says it’s a vital and long overdue piece of infrastructure for the areas growing population.

Independent Ireland Councillor Thomas is confident there will be bus shelters in Moycullen for the Christmas period: