Inspiration and adrenaline in Banff Mountain Festival

The Town Hall Theatre will host an evening of adventure films from the wildest corners of the globe next Monday, May 13.

These new short films are taken from Canada’s renowned Banff Mountain Festival, which is currently on a tour of Ireland and the UK.

Skier Vs Drone, set in Utah, is the story of a man against a machine on a slalom ski course.

How to run 100 Miles follows Jayson Sime, a young man who has faced many challenges in life, as he attempts a100-mile mountain ultramarathon.

Viacruxis is an animated show based on legendary mountaineers, Marcel and Andrezj and what happens when one attempts to step out from the other’s shadow.

This Mountain Life follows Martina and her 60-year-old mother Tania as they embark on an epic six-month, 2,3000km ski trip from Vancouver to Alaska though the mountain wilderness of British Columbia.

Far Out; Kai Jones records the adventures of 11-year-old Kai as one of the world’s most promising young freeride skiers takes on the mountain.

Ice & Palms is a five-week adventure involving two bike-packing friends that starts in Germany and finishes at the Mediterranean. It’s raucous trip through mountain summits and iconic skiing lines.

