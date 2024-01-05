Inspections reveal serious issues at Ability West centres across Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A series of inspections by health watchdog HIQA has revealed serious operating issues at some Ability West centres across Galway.
In one case, a centre was deemed non-compliant in almost every category assessed.
The unannounced inspections assess the centres on a wide range of criteria, including staffing, management, premises, healthcare, residents rights and safety.
The latest round of inspections were a follow up on previous inspections at Ability West centres that had revealed a number of serious issues.
The worst result was at Riverside Services – which was deemed non-compliant in 10 out of 12 categories assessed in the latest inspection.
Inspectors found the operator failed to implement its own compliance plans, or improve the lived experiences for residents – and there was no clear plan for when the situation might improve.
Meanwhile, St Theresas services failed to meet standards in more than half of categories – including the premises, management, fire precautions, and risk management.
Inspections at St. Dominics services and Clochatuisce services were somewhat more positive, with each compliant far more often than not.
And there was a highly positive inspection at Teach Michel which was fully compliant in 20 out of 22 categories – while there was just one non-compliance identified at Seacrest Services
