Inspection reveals considerable issues at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home in Moycullen
A HIQA inspection has revealed considerable issues at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home in Moycullen.
In recent years, the centre has had a poor inspection record, though major improvements were noted in an inspection late last year.
In the latest unannounced inspection, residents said staff work hard to give them a good quality of time, and are kind and polite.
They also told inspectors the attentiveness of staff to their requests has improved since the last inspection, as has the quality of food.
But a number of significant issues were identified, including lack of staff, the condition of the premises, and poor governance and management.
Inspectors held the operator has failed to maintain the premises in an acceptable state of repair – noting cracks in the structure, damaged flooring, stained walls, and missing tiles.
They also said while the first floor of the premises remains unoccupied by residents, it continues to be in a poor state of repair.
Some cooking equipment, food preparation spaces, and areas like the dining room were found to be visibily unclean.
Other issues included inadequate infection control measures and fire precautions, not enough staff on duty, and lack of clarity over lines of accountability and responsibility.
