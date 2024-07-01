  • Services

Services

Inspection identifies significant fire safety issues at nursing home in Ballinasloe

Published:

Inspection identifies significant fire safety issues at nursing home in Ballinasloe
Share story:

An inspection has revealed significant fire safety issues at a nursing home in Ballinasloe.

The unannounced HIQA inspection was carried out at Aperee Living at Bridge Street.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

On the day, residents told inspectors that staff were kind and caring, and they felt well looked after.

Inspectors reported that residents appeared to be content and comfortable, and staff were familiar, kind and respectful in their interactions.

The visit was a monitoring inspection to review progress made on fire safety works that were previously committed to.

But inspectors observed that no works had been carried out to address significant issues.

They also found issues with the premises that were previously noted – such as water damaged ceilings in some rooms – and this also hadn’t been addressed.

Overall, the centre was deemed non-compliant with regulations in 4 out of 9 categories assessed on the day.

The post Inspection identifies significant fire safety issues at nursing home in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Young woman raped in Galway shed waives her anonymity to allow her attacker to be named

A young woman raped in a Galway shed has waived her anonymity in order to allow her attacker to b...

no_space
Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be “bystander” as Pieta House faces funding challenges

A Tuam area councillor says the HSE cannot simply act as a “bystander” while Pieta Ho...

no_space
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during June

Over a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Unviersity Hospital Galway during the month of ...

no_space
Minister says GRETB’s new apprenticeship centre further enhances Galway’s educational capacity

The Minister for Further and Higher Education says GRETB’s new apprenticeship training cent...

no_space
Plans moving forward for new bus shelter in Headford

Plans for a new bus shelter in Headford are moving forward. A meeting of Tuam area councillors th...

no_space
Council to look at removing oversized headstones in Tuam cemetery

Galway County Council is to examine the possibility of removing oversized headstones in Tuam ceme...

no_space
Galway Simon ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ amid rising West homeless figures

Galway Simon Community says its services are ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ as ho...

no_space
Galway bar shines in viral Netflix behind-the-scenes Bridgerton video

M. Fitzgerald's Bar on Quay Street, Galway has become the latest sensation following the release ...

no_space
Higher Education Minister to open new apprenticeship training facility at GRETB

The Minister for Further and Higher Education will officially open a new apprenticeship training ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up