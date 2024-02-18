Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Claregalway.
The unannounced inspection was carried out at the Mystical Rose home at Knockdoemore late last year.
It was deemed to be be compliant with regulations in all eighteen categories assessed.
A number of residents told inspectors that the centre is “their home away from home”.
The post Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
