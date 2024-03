An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Ballinasloe.







It was deemed to be fully compliant with regulations in all eighteen categories assessed.

Residents told inspectors it was a very good place to live and they were well cared for by kind and caring staff.

