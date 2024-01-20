Inspection finds excellent compliance at nursing home in Ballyglunin
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at a nursing home in Ballyglunin.
The inspection at Brooklodge Nursing Home found the home compliant in all 14 categories assessed.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Inspectors found residents received a high standard of care and service, and heard positive feedback about the kindness of staff.
One resident said “when you get to a certain age it’s important to feel wanted, and I feel wanted here”
The post Inspection finds excellent compliance at nursing home in Ballyglunin appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
RSA Issue Road Safety Weather Alert
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on...
Galway County Council Issues Weather Alert
Weather Alert From Galway County Council A status orange weather warning has been issued for the ...
Teetotaller in good spirits following drunk-driving conviction error
A teetotaller from Conamara was baffled to learn he was convicted of drunken driving – despite ne...
‘Non-urgent’ patients told to stay away from Emergency Depts
Patients with non-urgent complaints have been asked to stay away from the West’s busiest Emergenc...
Storm Isha update – carpark and road closures
Following a meeting of the Galway City local coordination group today in relation to the current ...
Survey published this morning shows shortage of homes has caused price inflation in Galway City and County
A survey published today has shown that the worst shortage of homes probably ever seen in Ireland...
George McDonagh’s Saturday Six
Racing at home on Saturday (20th January 2024) is in Navan. Cross-channel, there are meetings in ...
Storm Debi in Clarinbridge – 2 months on
It has been just over two months since Storm Debi caused extensive damage to homes and businesses...
Minister Simon Coveney turns sod on Athenry’s Dexcom project, saying scale is hard to grasp
Dexcom has officially broken ground on its new state of the art facility in Athenry. The US multi...