Inspection finds 100% compliance at Merlin Park Mental Health Unit

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An inspection has found that the Mental Health Unit at Merlin Park Hospital is 100 percent compliant with regulations.

It was one of six units nationwide to be visited by the Mental Health Commission under the latest round of inspections.

Woodview at Merlin Park and two others were found to be 100 percent compliant; one was 94 percent; and two others were rated 83 and 81 percent complaint.

Inspectors noted some particularly good practices at Merlin Park, including specific staff training in calm down methods.

