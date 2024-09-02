  • Services

Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside

Published:

Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings over the weekend

Galway Hurler and Insomnia Brand Ambassador Conor Whelan, and Galway Footballer Robert Finnerty cut the ribbon in Knocknacarra at the Gateway Shopping Park on the Western Distributor Road,


It followed the launch at Westside Shopping Centre

The independent coffee chain’s first ever café was in the Easons store in the Galway Shopping Centre, where it’s still serving over 27 years later

The latest openings mean the chain now has five outlets in Galway

The post Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

