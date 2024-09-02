Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings over the weekend
Galway Hurler and Insomnia Brand Ambassador Conor Whelan, and Galway Footballer Robert Finnerty cut the ribbon in Knocknacarra at the Gateway Shopping Park on the Western Distributor Road,
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It followed the launch at Westside Shopping Centre
The independent coffee chain’s first ever café was in the Easons store in the Galway Shopping Centre, where it’s still serving over 27 years later
The latest openings mean the chain now has five outlets in Galway
The post Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna
Planning permission has been refused for a controversial energy storage facility near Portumna. I...
New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club
A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Ro...
Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway
A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galw...
Extensive roadworks in Ballinasloe Town for next three weeks
Extensive roadworks will be taking place in Ballinasloe Town for the next three weeks. Five road ...
Mairead Farrell says housing crisis can be tackled effectively with “real political will”
If there’s the political will to do something, it can be done – and that applies to t...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of mobile saunas at Renville Pier in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans for mobile sauna units ...
12% of Galway students in over-sized classes
Just over 12 percent of students in Galway are in over-sized classes. The National School Annual ...
Power outage affecting premises in Gort this morning
Residents in Gort are being impacted by power outages this morning. A fault was reported shortly ...
Stop water charge hike for farmers and businesses
Uisce Éireann’s proposed to hike water changes for farmers and businesses is unfair and excessive...