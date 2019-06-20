Innovator on entrepreneur shortlist

A 30-year-old Galway entrepreneur is set to represent the city and county at the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur national final.

Elizabeth McGloughlin of Tympany Medical was named winner of the Best Business Idea category at the regional finals of the competition, which was held this week in Mayo.

The Galway City resident is an anaesthetist and co-founder of Tympany Medical. The company is developing a visualisation device to enable surgeons to perform complex ear surgery with additional access and a wide view of the surgical site – enabling them to ‘see around the corners’ of the ear canal.

Hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur is a competition for 18 to 35 year olds.

It is staged in conjunction with the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities of Ireland.

Elizabeth will now go on to compete at the national finals at Google HQ in September.