This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An innovative art exhibition exploring ocean literacy has attracted 150 people in Bushy Park over the weekend

Six artists participated in a residency as part of an initiative funded by the Marine Institute and partnered with Galway Atlantaquaria

The ‘Waves of Change’ exhibition premiered at Watershed Studios

Artist Aisling Roache and Dr Joao Frias have been speaking to our FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan