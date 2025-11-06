Innovative music education programme for 50 Galway primary schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new music education programme is being rolled out to 50 Galway primary schools.

The Learn to Listen programme by Galway education group MusicConnects will serve 1,000 pupils

The programme is child-led, allowing them the opportunity to give authentic responses to listening and interacting with music.

It’s funded by the AIB Community Fund and it’s hoped it can be sustained and expanded.

Unlike traditional teaching methods, children are not guided to have particular thoughts on the music played to them.

Director of MusicConnects Maeve Bryan says feedback from children and facilitators has been positive