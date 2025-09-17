  • Services

INMO says patient safety in West at risk over 'alarming' trolley figures

Published:

INMO says patient safety in West at risk over 'alarming' trolley figures
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The INMO says there’s a huge risk to patient safety in the West and North West due to ‘alarming’ trolley figures.

Today is World Patient Safety Day, and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling for urgent action to be taken to address overcrowding.

155 patients are on trolleys in the west and north-west – with 56 of those awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway.

UHG had postponed some elective procedures earlier this week due to high attendances at the emergency department, with trolley figures hitting 89 on Monday.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Western Region, Colm Porter says the situation is unsafe for both patients and staff

