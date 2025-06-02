  • Services

INMO records 919 patients without a bed at University Hospital Galway for month of May.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has been recorded to have the second highest number of patients admitted during May, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

919 patients were admitted in the period starting on the 1st of last month and finishing on the 30th, with 50 patients on trollies on the 30th alone.

Of that figure, 680 were recorded in the emergency department, with the remaining 239 in wards elsewhere.

The other Galway hospital monitored, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, was one of the lowest, with 11, all in the emergency department.

Nationally, over 8,199 patients, including 75 children, were admitted to hospitals without a bed, with Limerick highest on 2,055.

