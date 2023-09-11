INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to meet as trolley numbers soar in Galway and elsewhere
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the Emergency Department Taskforce to meet urgently, as trolley numbers soar in Galway, and elsewhere
Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is severely overcrowded today with 29 people on trolleys
A statement just issued by the HSE says there is pressure on bed availability – due to the high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment
The HSE is also warning of very long wait times at the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment
Across the country today over 526 patients, including 7 children, have been admitted to hospital without a bed
37 are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway
The INMO wants the Taskforce to discuss how the HSE plans to tackle the persistent overcrowding problem in our hospitals
The post INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to meet as trolley numbers soar in Galway and elsewhere appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Refusal rate for CAHMS in West exceeding 40% this year
The rate of refusal for Child and Adolescent Mental Health services in the West is exceeding 40 p...
Justice Minister to engage with Galway Gardaí following recent public order incidents in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Justice is to engage with Gardaí in Galway today ...
Bus Éireann adds capacity to Gort morning service
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Éireann has added capacity to its morning service in Gort. An ...
HSE claims elective surgical hub will slash waits by two thirds
The HSE has claimed that patients waiting on elective surgery in Galway will have a maximum wait ...
Galway City Council chamber report a breath of fresh air for meetings
The Mayor of Galway expects Galway City Council meetings to return to the purpose-built chamber i...
100 voices sought for choir performance
A Galway-based choir is set to take group singing to another level as they seek 100 voices to joi...
Four people in UHG for injuries after large altercation at Headford road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four people are being treated for injuries at UHG following a larg...
IFA Galway Chairman urges farmers to make presence felt at protests this week
IFA Galway Chairman, Stephan Canavan is calling on Galway farmers to ‘make their presence f...
Galway RNLI launch to assist two kayakers in difficulty on Galway Bay
Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch on Saturday ...