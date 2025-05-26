  • Services

Inland Fisheries Ireland re-opens Galway, Erriff and Moy fisheries

Published:

Inland Fisheries Ireland re-opens Galway, Erriff and Moy fisheries
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Inland Fisheries Ireland is today re-opening the Galway Fishery in Galway city and the Erriff and Moy fisheries in Co. Mayo.

The three State-owned fisheries had been closed since Tuesday of last week due to high water temperatures.

IFI closed the fisheries so that cold water fish species did not suffer potentially lethal angling-related stress, in addition to stress caused by water temperatures above 20 degrees.

Multiple temperature readings below 18 degrees have since been recorded at the three fisheries

