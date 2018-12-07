Initiative to promote business in South Galway to be launched in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An initiative to highlight the best that businesses across South Galway have to offer will be officially launched in Gort this weekend.

The Gort Kinvara Enterprise Town event aims to work with local businesses to plan and deliver a range of activities to support and generate business in the area.

The event will be launched at Gort Community Centre tomorrow morning at 11.

