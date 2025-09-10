Initiative to drive a fair and just energy transition in the West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An initiative is being launched in the city in the next hour – aimed to driving a fair and just energy transition in the West of Ireland.

It’s called Energy West – and it aims to bring people and communities together to ensure a transition to clean energy that delivers not just fairness, but prosperity as well.

The end goal is to unlock the region’s full potential and develop a sustainable long term strategic goal to be a leader in clean energy innovation.

Enery West is being launched at the Portershed tech hub in the city from 4 until 6 this evening and Senior Innovation Catalyst Yvonne Comer says it’s a chance to reshape how we live and work