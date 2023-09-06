Inishmore native presenter urging women to prioritise their heart health.

Galway bay fm newsroom – Inishmore native presenter and journalist, Maura Derrane, is urging women to prioritise their heart health.

As an ambassador for the Irish Heart Foundations ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign, she aims to increase awareness of the risks of heart disease and stroke in women.

Research shows that 27% of all female deaths in 2022 were from cardiovascular diseases.

Maura insists that women make the time to make changes to benefit their heart health: