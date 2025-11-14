  • Services

Inis Oírr and Loughrea schools scoop national science film awards

Published:

Inis Oírr and Loughrea schools scoop national science film awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pupils from Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrea and Coláiste Ghobnait on Inis Oírr have scooped ReelLIFE Science Awards.

The young filmmakers were awarded for their science videos at the 13th annual awards at the University of Galway.

More than 200 short science films were submitted by 1,800 young people in 86 schools and youth groups.

Eddie Sweeney and Brooklyn Conroy from Ballybane Foróige also came third in the Youth Organisation category.

T Young Scientists Ciara, Laoise and Saoirse Murphy with Chandra Healy, Martin McDonagh, Eddie Sweeney and Brooklyn Conroy from Ballybane Foróige in Galway. – Andrew Downes

You can check out both videos below (see time stamps):

34.32 – The video made by the 6th class primary school winners from Gaelscoil Riabhach about ‘An Fharraigh Dhomhain’ – The Deep Sea

BT Young Scientists Ciara, Laoise and Saoirse Murphy with teacher Brian Ó Meacháin and sixth class students from Gaelscoil Riabhach, Loughrea, Co Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes

31.22 – The video made by first and second year students in Coláiste Ghobnait entitled ‘Céard is cúis le ailléirgí?’ – explaining the causes of allergies

Video:

