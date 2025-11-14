Inis Oírr and Loughrea schools scoop national science film awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pupils from Gaelscoil Riabhach in Loughrea and Coláiste Ghobnait on Inis Oírr have scooped ReelLIFE Science Awards.

The young filmmakers were awarded for their science videos at the 13th annual awards at the University of Galway.

More than 200 short science films were submitted by 1,800 young people in 86 schools and youth groups.

Eddie Sweeney and Brooklyn Conroy from Ballybane Foróige also came third in the Youth Organisation category.

You can check out both videos below (see time stamps):

34.32 – The video made by the 6th class primary school winners from Gaelscoil Riabhach about ‘An Fharraigh Dhomhain’ – The Deep Sea

31.22 – The video made by first and second year students in Coláiste Ghobnait entitled ‘Céard is cúis le ailléirgí?’ – explaining the causes of allergies

