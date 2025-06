This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Inis Mór, Inisbofin and Cleggan are set to benefit from offshore island funding.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary has announced the allocations.

€154,180 will be given to Galway County Council to upgrade roads, piers, coastal protection, and street lighting across the islands.

It’s part of an investment of over €800,000 for capital works at offshore islands across the country.