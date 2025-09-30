Inis Mór gearing up for its first ever Emergency Services Open Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Inis Mór is gearing up for its first ever Emergency Services Open Day tomorrow.

The three Aran Islands receive up to 3,000 tourists daily during the Summer months which brings a unique challenge to all the Emergency Services.

Tomorrow, there will be live demonstrations which will feature Rescue 115, The Aran Islands lifeboat, and Aran Fire and Rescue.

The Garda Air Support Unit will also do a flyby and landing.

The Garda Mounted Unit will participate which means it will be the first time since 1911 that a Police Officer on horseback will be on Inis Mór.