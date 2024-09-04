  • Services

Inis Mór’s medical resources get boost with modern ambulance

Inis Mór’s new state-of-the-art ambulance vehicle has been launched today.

Previously having to get by with inadequate vehicles and old ambulances, the Aran Island now has a new vehicle


This year fully equipped vehicles at a cost of 175,000 euro have been given to both Inis Mór and Arann in Donegal.

In addition, 6 volunteers have been trained to carry out emergency response and operate the vehicle on the island.

Our reporter Chris Benn has spent the day on Inis Mór and has been speaking to a number of people involved in bringing the ambulance to the island

 

