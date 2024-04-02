Inis Mór named in top 10 most underrated islands in Europe

Inis Mór has been named among the top 10 most underrated islands in Europe.

Global site Big 7 Travel has officially released its 2024 list, ranking the largest of the Aran Islands in at number seven.





It described the island off the West Coast as a ‘desolate beauty’, saying it tells the story of thousands of years of Irish history.

Meanwhile, the number one most underrated island in Europe is Anáfi in Greece.

