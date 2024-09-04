  • Services

Inis Mór farmer to feature in new TG4 series this week

Published:

Inis Mór farmer to feature in new TG4 series this week
An Inis Mór farmer is set to feature in a new TG4 series starting tonight at 8.30

‘Caomhóirí na Talún’ will follow Pádraic Ó Flaithearta and four other farmers over the course of a year.


Pádraic farms traditionally in one of the most unique habitats in the country, practicing summer and winter grazing to promote biodiversity.

The show follows the farmers as they try strike a balance between preserving nature and the realities of making a living.

