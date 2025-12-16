Inis Meáin’s senior citizens get into Yuletide spirit with festive feast

The Christmas season was kicked off in style on Inis Meáin last week – with a festive feast for the island’s over-65s.

More than 60 people attended the Christmas Party at Halla Naomh Eoin last Thursday where special guests included Leas-Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor Mary Hoade, and Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Mike Cubbard.

Parish priest for the three Aran Islands, Fr Máirtín Ó Connaire said Mass before Christmas lunch at the secondary school hall.

This was the second year of this event, which was organised again by Inis Méain Public Health Nurse, Paula Lennon, who provides 24/7 healthcare on the middle Aran Island.

“I felt there was a need for a get-together at Christmas for the islanders. It was a great day,” she said.

Without tourists, there are about 200 people living on Inis Méain and she was happy with a turnout of more than 60 people.

Music at the party was provided by Brian Terry, and traditional Irish dancer Morgan McDaid and set dancer Máirtín Ó Brosnacháin were a big hit.

A raffle for prizes donated by Galway businesses raised €750, which was donated to the Galway Area Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The event is sponsored by Galway County Council, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin and Shláintuil Gaillimh.

Pictured: Aran Islanders and special guests enjoying the Christmas party on Inis Meáin last week.