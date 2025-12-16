Inis Meáin’s senior citizens get into Yuletide spirit with festive feast

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
The Christmas season was kicked off in style on Inis Meáin last week – with a festive feast for the island’s over-65s.
More than 60 people attended the Christmas Party at Halla Naomh Eoin last Thursday where special guests included Leas-Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor Mary Hoade, and Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Mike Cubbard.
Parish priest for the three Aran Islands, Fr Máirtín Ó Connaire said Mass before Christmas lunch at the secondary school hall.
This was the second year of this event, which was organised again by Inis Méain Public Health Nurse, Paula Lennon, who provides 24/7 healthcare on the middle Aran Island.
“I felt there was a need for a get-together at Christmas for the islanders. It was a great day,” she said.
Without tourists, there are about 200 people living on Inis Méain and she was happy with a turnout of more than 60 people.
Music at the party was provided by Brian Terry, and traditional Irish dancer Morgan McDaid and set dancer Máirtín Ó Brosnacháin were a big hit.
A raffle for prizes donated by Galway businesses raised €750, which was donated to the Galway Area Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The event is sponsored by Galway County Council, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin and Shláintuil Gaillimh.
Pictured: Aran Islanders and special guests enjoying the Christmas party on Inis Meáin last week.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
President Connolly joins in community’s multi-cultural celebration of music and cuisine
“I thought you’d gone hiding,” joked President Catherine Connolly to Sharon Murphy as the singer-...
HSE is asked to justify its decision on Portiuncula hospital move
There have been further calls for the HSE to provide ‘concrete data’ backing up its decision to m...
Galway legends feature in new documentary on Gaelic football’s great rivalries
GAA rivalries from the glory days of the seventies – evolved into lifelong friendships – are capt...
Tuam pensioner lights up home and garden for good cause at Christmas
Christmas comes early for children of all ages around Tuam – thanks to a local homeowner who turn...
Kilcornan celebrates 50 years of swimming – in week of Galway star’s Euro gold success
There was double cause for celebration as half a century of swimming was marked in style at the B...
Sensory-friendly Grotto brings Christmas magic to children and their families
More than 80 children with additional needs have enjoyed a unique opportunity to experience the m...
Galway designers show their wares
Some of Galway’s most talented designers and artists were among the 109 makers from Design & ...
Call for clarity on sale carve-up of St Brigid’s site in Ballinasloe
A clear plan for the future of the St Brigid’s site in Ballinasloe must be brought forward by the...
World-first trials for chronic pain pioneered in Ireland
A consortium of MedTech and digital healthcare companies and university researchers are to launch...