Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival to feature unique folklore exhibition
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival is to include a folklore exhibition as part of this year’s event which takes place tomorrow
The theme of the exhibition is ‘Bíonn Blas ar an mBeagán- Wild Autumn Fruits on Inis Meáin’ and it will be launched at the official opening at noon tomorrow.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Community Hall, Halla Naomh Eoin, will host a wide range of events for young and old.
Activities include a poetry competition, a baking competition, a guided nature tour and jam-making, crocheting, ink-making and gin-making workshops.
Festival Director Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh, explains the idea behind the festival:
More like this:
Investigation finds County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV
The Data Protection Commission has found that Galway County Council breached data protection rule...
Galway promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour oper...
Significant objections to halting site plans in Oranmore
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant number of local objections to pla...
NBI marks halfway point in rollout of fibre broadband for Galway premises
Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland has reached the halfway point in its ro...
Green light for new school for Scoil An Croí Naofa in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s a landmark day for education in Ballinasloe – as ...
Birdwatching workshops to take place in Knocknacarra and Oranmore
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Birdwatch Ireland in association with Galway City and County Counc...
Galway businesses discuss infrastructure concerns with Central Bank Governor
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has been discussing inf...
Canney says Government must “put manners” on banks returning to Celtic Tiger behavior
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The banks have gone back to their Celtic Tiger ways of making colo...
Supermacs owners recognised at Irish Sponsorship Awards
Supermacs owners Pat and Una McDonagh have been recognised at the Irish Sponsorship Awards They r...