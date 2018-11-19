Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meáin has been honoured at the annual Irish Pride of Place awards.
The island took first place in the Islands and Coastal Communities category.
The awards celebrate the unsung work of community groups that work to make local neighbourhoods a better place to live, work in, or visit.
The awards were presented at a ceremony at Cork City Hall.
Inis Meain wins Pride of Place award
