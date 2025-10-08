  • Services

Info event tomorrow on improving water quality in Loughrea

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An information event on improving water quality is being held in Loughrea tomorrow.

It’s organised by the Local Authority Waters Programme.

LAWPRO is set to roll out five pilot catchment community fora to enhance local community engagement in water catchments across the country with the goal of improving water quality.  

As part of this drive on Thursday, 9th October they will be hosting the Galway Bay SE Catchment Community Forum Information Evening in Loughrea.

Local residents, farmers, businesses and recreational water users to attend the event which takes place at Comworks, Railway House, Loughrea tomorrow at 7PM.

Luke Drey, Senior Community Water Officer for the Western Region outlines the purpose of the meeting

 

