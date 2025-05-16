Info evening in the city on vacant and derelict properties

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An information evening is being held in the city on Monday week on vacant and derelict properties

The City Council is hosting the event to provide advice and outline grant schemes available to refurbish vacant and derelict properties.

It’ll cover areas such as the Repair and Lease Scheme, SEAI grants and the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme.

The drop-in evening will take place on Monday week May 26th from 5-7pm at the Harbour Hotel, with more info on GalwayCity.ie.