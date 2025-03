This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Indreabhán man is to feature tonight on TG4’s programme ‘Misneach – Cumas’ to talk about his experience of living with a disability.

The observational documentary follows the employment journey of people living with a disability, and explores how improvements can be made in Ireland.

In the episode, TG4 meets Pádraic Óg Ó Corrduibh and learns about his experience working with a local employment service.

The programme will air at 9:30 tonight