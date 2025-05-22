  • Services

Services

Indications plug to be pulled on Carna Bay Hotel as IPAS centre

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Indications plug to be pulled on Carna Bay Hotel as IPAS centre
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are strong indications that International Protection Applicants will not be located at the Carna Bay Hotel in west Connemara.

A campaign for the return of the hotel to normal community and tourism purposes had been organised in Carna and the decision regarding the International Protection Applicants was postponed until June.

But a statement abandoning the plan is expected from the Department of Justice as early as today.

The speculation that International Protection Applicants will not be based in Carna has been fuelled by an advertisement which offers Air B and B accommodation in 12 rooms in the Carna Bay Hotel.

There are 26 rooms in the Hotel and the remainder outside of the Air B and B would be taken up by Ukranian refugees.

The owner has a contract to house those refugees until August.

A statement confirming the end of the Protection Applicants plan is is expected as early as today.

A campaign which included a 24 hour watch and the placing of observers at the various crossroads towards Carna was mounted in March. This was stood down when a June deadline was given.

The organisers stated that they wanted the hotel returned to its former status as a facility for the locality and for tourists.

It appears now that the owner’s immediate intent is to cater for Air B and B customers.

 

More like this:
no_space
Pinergy appoints Juan-Paul Roux as a Commercial Energy Consultant for Connacht

Pinergy, the energy transition company, has today announced the appointment of Juan-Paul Roux as ...

no_space
Step forward for plans for new community centre in Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a significant step foward in plans for a...

no_space
Calls for upgrade of public toilets in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is calling for the public toilets ...

no_space
Well known city businessman Tom O' Connor passes away

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWell known Galway city businessman Tom O’ Connor has ...

no_space
Whistleblower midwife calls on Minister to sort out maternity safety

A whistleblower has appealed to the new Minister for Health to meet to discuss allegations of uns...

no_space
Tony Burke Motors hosting major in-store event until end of the month

Toyota is kicking off the Irish summer with new offers on its electrified models available from t...

no_space
Oh là là – no boobs, bottoms or trains merci

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The fashion world was all agog once with the...

no_space
New vision for the west as five-year blueprint to be announced

The state agency charged with driving economic and community development in the west will unveil ...

no_space
Does sporting success carry too high a price?

A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a price to be paid for everything – even success....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up