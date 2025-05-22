Indications plug to be pulled on Carna Bay Hotel as IPAS centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are strong indications that International Protection Applicants will not be located at the Carna Bay Hotel in west Connemara.

A campaign for the return of the hotel to normal community and tourism purposes had been organised in Carna and the decision regarding the International Protection Applicants was postponed until June.

But a statement abandoning the plan is expected from the Department of Justice as early as today.

The speculation that International Protection Applicants will not be based in Carna has been fuelled by an advertisement which offers Air B and B accommodation in 12 rooms in the Carna Bay Hotel.

There are 26 rooms in the Hotel and the remainder outside of the Air B and B would be taken up by Ukranian refugees.

The owner has a contract to house those refugees until August.

A statement confirming the end of the Protection Applicants plan is is expected as early as today.

A campaign which included a 24 hour watch and the placing of observers at the various crossroads towards Carna was mounted in March. This was stood down when a June deadline was given.

The organisers stated that they wanted the hotel returned to its former status as a facility for the locality and for tourists.

It appears now that the owner’s immediate intent is to cater for Air B and B customers.