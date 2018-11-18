Galway Bay fm newsroom – An independent review is to be carried out on An Post’s decision to close Eyrecourt post office.
The East Galway post office close to the Offaly border is one of 18 branches in Galway earmarked for closure as part of a restructuring plan.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…
Independent review underway on An Post decision to close Eyrecourt branch
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An independent review is to be carried out on An Post’s decision to close Eyrecourt post office.