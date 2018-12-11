Independent review group recommends closure of Eyrecourt post office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An independent review group has upheld An Post’s decision to close Eyrecourt post office.

The East Galway post office close to the Offaly border is one of 18 branches in Galway selected for closure as part of a restructuring plan.

After receiving a 70 page submission from campaigners, the review group analysed a number of key criteria including customer base, population and the proximity of the nearest branch.

Post offices are required to serve a population of at least 500, and have a distance of more than 15 kilometres from the nearest branch.

The Eyrecourt branch is now due to close its doors on January 15th.

However local campaigners argue the decision does not consider the social and community needs of the area.

The closest branch is located in Banagher, however locals argue the road from Eyrecourt to Banagher is not safe for elderly drivers and there is no public transport option.

At 2, hear Ellen Davis, one of the local campaigners against the closure, who says over 200 pensioners rely on the service….