Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Connemara South and North.
It’s been confirmed that Councillors Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh are to run in the local elections in the Connemara South and Connemara North electoral areas.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Councillors Thomas and Walsh were former members of Fianna Fail who resigned from the party last month and their decision has been welcomed by the Party’s TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice.
Deputy Fitzmaurice said that Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh have long been champions of their communities, and their decision to join Independent Ireland reflects their commitment to listening to their people and representing the interests of those people.
Their announcement follows the decision by Ciaran Mullooly on Friday that he is to run for the party in the forthcoming European Elections in the Midlands/North West constituency.
The post Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc
Due to weather conditions, this evening’s “Scéal na Gaillimhe” event will now b...
Galway Hospice community nurse among the heroes to feature in new TG4 series
One of the dedicated palliative nursing team at Galway Hospice has been thrust into the limelight...
Hospital expects to start admitting patients to new ward in September
Portiuncula University Hospital is expecting to start treating inpatients at its new 50-ward bloc...
Publican and poll topper opts out of politics ahead of election
The political landscape in East Galway has taken another sizeable shift with confirmation that Cl...
Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow
Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. T...
Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring...
Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna
There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna. Bo...
Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man
Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing...
Galway celebrities open up their LP library in new ten-part radio series
Two Galway natives are among the ten celebrities offering listeners the chance to take a virtual ...