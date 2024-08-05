  • Services

Services

Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination

Published:

Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination
Share story:

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed a decision by Waterways Ireland regarding Meelick Weir and Walkway as a tourist destination.

The Weir was constructed and opened to the public in 2020 by Waterways Ireland and is now a very popular destination linking Galway and Offaly across the River Shannon as a walkway.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, there have been several issues regarding services and accessibility for those with disabilities at the Weir and Walkway that were brought up at a recent meeting as explained by Deputy Canney and he said he looked forward to working with Waterways Ireland in delivering these services.

The post Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Call for City Council to “work harder” to tackle illegal dumping

Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city bound...

no_space
MEP lashes EU proposal to reduce agricultural produce Promotion Budget

MEP Ciaran Mullooly says the European Commission’s proposal to reduce the Promotion Budget ...

no_space
Galway Man completes five day 240 kilometer charity cycle for Irish Kidney Association

A Galway man yesterday completed a five-day 240-kilometer charity cycle for the Irish Kidney Asso...

no_space
Galway primary principal’s new book helps give voice to next generation

The principal of a pioneering Galway primary school has a new book that looks at how the world ca...

no_space
Family and friends honour popular teen who lost his life to meningitis

The family and friends of a hugely popular young Galway man who lost his life to meningitis got t...

no_space
Galway players impress for Ireland Touch Rugby

Galway provided no shortage of players and coaches as Ireland enjoyed a degree of success in the ...

no_space
Hidden Heritage Conference celebrates 200 years of Roundstone’s story

Roundstone Community Centre buzzed with excitement as it hosted the Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage ...

no_space
Teen teams take part in tournament to honour brave mother and former youth worker

The former work colleagues of a young Galway mother who passed away three years ago following a c...

no_space
New book serves as a guide to shooting enthusiasts – both novice and experienced

A Connemara-based crack shot is aiming for the bullseye with his debut publication – a shooting g...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up